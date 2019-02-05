National

Democrats wore suffragette white to the State of the Union. What about Tiffany Trump?

By Jared Gilmour

February 05, 2019 09:48 PM

Democratic women in Congress wore suffragette white to Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday — and so did Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter, raising questions on Twitter.
Democratic women in Congress wore suffragette white to Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday — and so did Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter, raising questions on Twitter. Screen grab from CNN
Democratic women in Congress wore suffragette white to Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday — and so did Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter, raising questions on Twitter. Screen grab from CNN

Democratic women in Congress made a political statement — by making a fashion statement — at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

But what about Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter?

Democratic women House members — from Speaker Nancy Pelosi down to freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — showed up to Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress sporting white, the color of the women’s suffrage movement. And when cameras panned the audience in the House chamber before the speech began, viewers watching at home realized someone else was wearing white, too: Tiffany.

That led to some questions on social media.

“Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress?” New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman asked on Twitter. “Or...oops!”

Some assumed — or hoped? — it was no sartorial accident.

Bloomberg reported that Tiffany was seated in the president’s box, along with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Democratic women in the House explained beforehand why they elected to wear white.

“I’m looking forward to wearing suffragette white to #SOTU next week with all @HouseDemWomen!” Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida wrote on Twitter last week. “We’ll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights!”

They even got together for a photo at the Capitol.

AP_19036789357958 copy.jpg
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, is joined by other women wearing white, as they pose for a group photo before the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon AP

It wasn’t just women, either.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota wore a white tuxedo jacket, saying he searched everyone to find one on Monday before the speech, USA Today reports.

“I support all my brothers and sisters, but my sisters have really taken this place up a notch and brought some energy and inspiration,” Phillips said, according to USA Today. “I’m celebrating and I want to join them.”

But it turns out Tiffany wasn’t the only person in the Trump group to put on white for the big speech. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, appeared to be wearing white for the speech as well.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California delivered her remarks before the State of the Union via Facebook live on Feb. 5, 2019.

By

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

politics-government

  Comments  