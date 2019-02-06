Arizona city officials want border wall’s razor wire removed

In this Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 photo, a school bus rolls past the concertina wire-covered fence at East International and Nelson Streets in downtown Nogales, Ariz. The small Arizona border city is fighting back against the installation of razor fencing that now covers the entirety of a tall border fence along the city's downtown area. The city of Nogales, which sits on the border with Nogales, Mexico, is contemplating a proclamation Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, condemning the use of concertina wire in its town. Nogales International via AP Jonathan Clark