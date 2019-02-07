National

New US-Mexico border barrier charts tricky course near homes

By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

February 07, 2019 01:04 AM

In this Jan. 16, 2019, image, Yuli Arias, left, stands near a newly-replaced section of the border wall as her mother, Esther Arias, center, stands in the family's house that was once threatened by construction along the border in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. faces a delicate dance as it charts a course to extend or replace border barriers near homes and structures.
ALONG THE SAN DIEGO-TIJUANA BORDER

Whether Congress provides more money or not, mapping a course for President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico can be a tricky task.

Some Mexican homes encroach on U.S. soil, posing a dilemma for U.S. authorities. The path of a new San Diego barrier threatened structures in two Tijuana neighborhoods, including a shrine built by an 84-year-old Mexican man to honor his family and celebrate his recovery from a heart attack.

Sometimes soil and rugged terrain prohibit walls right on the official border. In other areas, the Border Patrol wants space to access the Mexico-facing side for maintenance and repairs.

The Rio Grande marks the border between Texas and Mexico, ensuring that any land barrier on the U.S. side creates space between the wall and demarcation line established in bilateral treaties.

