Vermont man who threatened black lawmaker facing gun charge

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Max Misch, center, a white nationalist who harassed former Vermont legislator Kiah Morris, attends a news conference in Bennington, Vt. Misch was arrested Wednesday, Feb., 6, in Bennington after troopers searched his home and found evidence he had purchased large capacity ammunition feeding devices, which were banned last year. Lisa Rathke, File AP Photo