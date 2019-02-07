Video shows driver swerve to hit pedestrians in North Carolina, cops say

The black car comes from behind the man and woman as they walk down the road, the video shows. The man jumps out of the way as the car hits the woman, sending her head over heels over the hood, according to the video, posted to the Wilmington Police Department Facebook page.
“The driver of the suspect vehicle, a black sedan, intentionally swerved off the roadway to strike the pedestrians,” the department said.
The woman told police she was walking down the street with the man in the video ”when she heard a horn honking.”
The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“The suspect struck the victim on her right hip, launching her into the air several feet, before landing on her left side. The victim suffered multiple injuries to her head, shoulder, hips and knees,” the department said.
The man who was walking with the victim ran away, police said, adding that officers believe he knew the driver.
Police say they’re looking for any information about the driver or the man who ran from the scene, and they’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
