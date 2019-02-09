Maternity photo shows mom-to-be posing with gator, shotgun and beer. Because Florida.

What could possibly scream Florida Man or Florida Woman more than a social media posting of a woman in bare midriff, shorts unbuttoned, cradling — as if to breastfeed — a baby alligator, with a shotgun perched atop a case of Bud Light on the ground and pointed toward the woman and her husband? She’s in rubber boots and the couple is standing in front of a Florida flag on a dirt road.





Got all that?

Tampa woman Lindsey Tuttle hopes you do as she posted this very image as her maternity photo on Facebook on Feb. 2 to pay tribute to “Florida Man.”

“Last minute practice for baby,” Tuttle captioned her post. “Alligators don’t like to bottle feed, apparently ... Didn’t try to breastfeed.”

After the photo went viral (because, well, Florida), Tuttle was approached by the media to share her reasoning for the quintessential Florida Woman post.

Turns out “Florida Man” was an inspiration.

“I wanted a picture different than your run of the mill maternity photos of women in the forest being goddesses,” Tuttle told WTSP 10 News. “’Florida Man’ has always cracked up my husband and I (both native Floridians), so we decided to make me Florida Woman.”

And naturally, after 455 shares and more than 100 comments, she’s hit her mark.

“I posted my maternity photo in a Florida Memes group and got reported a ton of times for challenging people to fight me naked and on bath salts behind an Arby’s,” she posted a day later.

On Saturday, she paid tribute to her Florida man, husband Jonathan Tuttle.

“My husband is the most pure and wonderful human being in the world for putting up with all of my crazy ideas,” she said in her latest Facebook post. “While I love the attention, he hates it, but he loves me enough to go along with stupid s--- like this that puts a spotlight on us and supports me in everything I do. He is a treasure and I’m so lucky to have him.”

Meantime, the baby has a name — Fred. The baby gator, that is.. She told WFLA 8 that the gator, which she first saw at the Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. in Ybor City with its owner, would be an “excellent brother figure” for the soon-to-arrive Baby Tuttle.

The baby is due March 6. The couple are leaving their baby’s name and sex a surprise for now.