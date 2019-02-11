AP WAS THERE: Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution sweeps nation

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1979 file photo, a follower of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini holds a rifle containing a flower outside of Khomeini's headquarters in Tehran, Iran. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, which overthrew the caretaker government left behind by the cancer-stricken Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who had left the country only weeks earlier. Michel Lipchitz, File AP Photo