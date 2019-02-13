Mom! University police issue alert about woman trying to scrounge up date for her son

Really, mom?
Campus police at Towson University in Maryland have warned students about a woman who approached students last week allegedly looking to make a match for her son.
“Students have reported being approached by an older female who attempted to show them a picture on her cellphone and ask if they were interested in dating her son,” said an email sent by police to the campus community, Yahoo reported.
“The subject of interest is described as a female, appearing to be in her 50s, with glasses, wearing blue jeans and a striped long-sleeve shirt with red trim along the bottom, a multicolored scarf, brown shoes and carrying a dark-colored coat.”
Towson officials have said the “woman isn’t being sought for any criminal investigation,” but they want “to put the behavior to a stop,” according to the Baltimore Sun.
An alert from campus police on the school’s website said the woman “may frequent Cook Library and Center for the Arts.” Police are investigating three reported sightings of the matchmaking mom on February 6 and 7, Yahoo reported.
“Some people thought it was kinda sweet and people thought it was creepy,” Towson student Nicole Cosentino told WJZ in Baltimore “I think she had the best of intentions.”
Fellow student Austin Ryan put himself in the shoes of the woman’s son - and was uncomfortable.
“Oh, I would probably disown her,” he told WJZ. “Not really, but I would just be embarrassed.”
