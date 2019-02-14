9 LSU fraternity members arrested on hazing-related charges

This undated photo provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shows Cade Duckworth. Louisiana State University announced the arrests Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, of Duckworth and eight other fraternity members for hazing-related crimes that included ordering pledges to lie in piles of broken glass, kicking pledges with steel-toed boots and urinating on them. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office via AP) AP