ICE halts force-feeding of immigrant detainees in Texas

FILE - This June 2018 file photo shows protesters walking along Montana Avenue outside the El Paso Processing Center, in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. government has suddenly stopped force-feeding a group of men on a hunger strike inside a Texas immigration detention center, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The dramatic reversal comes as public pressure was mounting on ICE to halt the practice, which involves feeding detainees through nasal tubes against their will. The El Paso Times via AP, File Rudy Gutierrez