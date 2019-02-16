Montenegrins march demanding government resignation

People march during a protest against President Milo Djukanovic in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Several thousand people have rallied in Montenegro demanding the resignation of long-serving President Milo Djukanovic's government over allegations of corruption. The crowd has marched through the capital of Podgorica chanting "Milo thief" and carrying banners reading "No more crime" or "Rebellion." Risto Bozovic AP Photo