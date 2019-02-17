Herbal water for babies with tummy discomfort recalled for possible choking hazard

A discount chain’s knockoff herbal supplement water for infants has been recalled because an undissolved ingredient creates a choking hazard.
All lots of Dollar General’s DG Baby Gripe Water Herbal Supplement with Organic Ginger and Fennel Extracts have been recalled. The citrus flavonoid ingredient didn’t dissolve.
While the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says “use of the product should not be considered hazardous,” in the next sentence, it describes a choking hazard:
Manufacturer “Kingston Pharma has received one report of a 1-week-old baby having difficulty when swallowing the product and three complaints attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid.”
This comes in 4-ounce bottles with white plastic caps and an oral syringe. The packaging says the DG Baby Gripe Water “compares to Mommy’s Bliss Gripe Water Original,” a better known name-brand product.
The Kingston Pharma-written recall notice tells those with the supplement to stop using and toss it. It doesn’t mention that, as a recalled product, the supplement can be returned to Dollar General for a refund.
To report any problems or ask any questions about the DG product, contact Chrsitina Condon (Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com) or C. Jeanne Taborsky (Jeanne.Taborsky@SciRegs.com) by email or by phone at 844-724-7347.
Problems also should be reported to the FDA at its 800-332-1088 or via fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm.
