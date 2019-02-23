The Latest: Defense officials tour sections of border wall

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, center, fires a modified painted ball gun during a tour of the US-Mexico border at Santa Teresa Station in Sunland Park, N.M., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Top defense officials toured sections of the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday to see how the military could reinforce efforts to block drug smuggling and other illegal activity, as the Pentagon weighs diverting billions of dollars for President Donald Trump's border wall. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo