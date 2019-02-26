AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

House OKs Democrats' bill blocking Trump emergency on wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats ignored a veto threat and rammed legislation through the House Tuesday that would stymie President Donald Trump's bid for billions of extra dollars for his border wall, escalating a clash over whether he was abusing his powers to advance his paramount campaign pledge.
The House's 245-182 vote to block Trump's national emergency declaration fell well below the two-thirds majority that would be needed to override his promised veto. Top Republicans worked to keep defections as low as possible — 13 backed the Democrats' resolution — underscoring their desire to avoid a tally suggesting that Trump's hold on lawmakers was weakening.
The vote also throws the political hot potato to the Republican-run Senate, where there were already enough GOP defections to edge it to the cusp of passage. Vice President Mike Pence used a lunch with Republican senators at the Capitol to try keeping them aboard, citing a dangerous crisis at the border, but there were no signs he'd succeeded.
"I personally couldn't handicap the outcome at this point," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who's planning a vote within the next three weeks. He even said Republicans remained uncertain about the legality of Trump's move, telling reporters, "We're in the process of weighing that."
Senate passage would force Trump's first veto, which the House vote demonstrated that Congress would surely fail to overturn. But the showdown was forcing Republicans to cast uncomfortable votes pitting their support for a president wildly popular with GOP voters against fears that his expansive use of emergency powers would invite future Democratic presidents to do likewise for their own pet policies.
___
Cohen says he will tell 'my story' in public hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said Tuesday that the American people can decide "exactly who is telling the truth" when he testifies Wednesday to the House Oversight and Reform committee, setting the stage for a blockbuster public hearing that threatens to overshadow Trump's summit in Vietnam with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Cohen, once Trump's loyal attorney and fixer, has turned on his former boss and cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. He begins a three-year prison sentence in May after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 and committing campaign finance violations while he was working for Trump.
"I look forward to tomorrow, to be able to in my voice to tell the American people my story," Cohen told reporters Tuesday.
He made the comments after meeting with the Senate intelligence committee for more than nine hours behind closed doors. Cohen said he appreciated the opportunity to "clear the record and tell the truth" to the Senate committee after acknowledging he lied to the panel in 2017.
It was the first of three consecutive days of congressional appearances for Cohen. After the public hearing Wednesday, he will appear before the House intelligence panel Thursday, again speaking in private.
___
Dictator's Dilemma: Could Kim Jong Un survive prosperity?
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Donald Trump's message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been simple and clear: give up your nuclear weapons and a flood of wealth will soon be yours for the taking.
But here's a nagging question: Is that really what Kim wants?
With Trump and Kim descending on Hanoi for their second summit , there has been a persistent suggestion that Kim will look around at the relative prosperity of his Vietnamese hosts — who are certainly no strangers to U.S. hostility — and think that he, too, should open up his country to more foreign investment and trade.
Trump himself has been the primary cheerleader.
Before boarding Air Force One, he tweeted that "Chairman Kim realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the world."
___
Australian Cardinal Pell faces abuse sentencing hearing
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse could face his first night in custody after a sentencing hearing Wednesday that will decide his punishment for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral two decades ago.
A Victoria state County Court jury unanimously convicted Cardinal George Pell in December of abusing the two 13-year-olds in a rear room of St. Patrick's Cathedral in 1996 weeks after becoming archbishop of Australia's second-largest city.
But unusually, Pell wasn't taken into custody immediately because he had surgery scheduled to have both knees replaced.
Chief Judge Peter Kidd continued Pell's bail until his sentencing hearing, but warned Pell that did not indicate he would avoid a custodial sentence.
Pope Francis removed Pell as a member of his informal cabinet in October. He had remained prefect of the Vatican's economy ministry, but his five-year term expired this month, acting Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said.
___
United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The United Methodist Church, America's second-largest Protestant denomination, faces a likely surge in defections and acts of defiance after delegates at a crucial conference voted Tuesday to strengthen the faith's divisive bans on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT clergy.
Emotions were high throughout the third and final day of the UMC's meeting. Some supporters of greater LGBT inclusion were in tears, while others vented their anger when, midway through the session, delegates defeated a proposal that would have let regional and local church bodies decide for themselves on gay-friendly policies.
"Devastation," was how former Methodist pastor Rebecca Wilson of Detroit described her feelings. "As someone who left because I'm gay, I'm waiting for the church I love to stop bringing more hate."
After several more hours of debate, the conservatives' proposal, called the Traditional Plan, was approved by a vote of 438-384. Opponents unsuccessfully sought to weaken the plan with hostile amendments or to prolong the debate past a mandatory adjournment time set to accommodate a monster truck rally in the arena. One delegate even requested an investigation into the possibility that "vote buying" was taking place at the conference.
The Traditional Plan's success was due to an alliance of conservatives from the U.S. and overseas. About 43 percent of the delegates were from abroad, mostly from Africa, and overwhelmingly supported the LGBT bans.
___
Attacked and powerless, Venezuela soldiers choose desertion
CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — The simple house on a street ridden with potholes in this town on Colombia's restive border with Venezuela has become a refuge for the newly homeless: 40 Venezuelan soldiers who abandoned their posts and ran for their lives.
The young National Guard troops sleep on thin mats on the floor. In one room, several flak jackets rest along a wall. On a balcony, boots that got wet crossing the muddy Tachira River are set out to dry.
"I was tired of people seeing me as just one more of them," Sgt. Jorge Torres said, referring to President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government. "I'm not."
A high-stakes plan by the Venezuelan opposition to bring humanitarian aid into the country floundered Saturday when troops loyal to Maduro refused to let the trucks carrying food and medical supplies cross, but it did set off a wave of military defections unlike any seen yet amid the country's mounting crisis. Over 320 mostly low-ranking soldiers fled in a span of four days, Colombian immigration officials said Tuesday.
With no relatives in Colombia, several dozen have ended up in a shelter run by a priest. The home on a street with low-hanging electrical wires is where they are nervously keeping track of relatives left behind, figuring out how to apply for asylum and deciding what should come next.
___
Nigeria president set to be declared winner after bumpy vote
KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's president was poised to be declared the winner of a second term in Africa's largest democracy after urging voters to give him another chance to tackle gaping corruption, widespread insecurity and an economy limping back from recession.
While many frustrated Nigerians had said they wanted to give someone new a try, President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military dictator, had the numbers for victory, his campaign said. The official declaration, set for 3 a.m. Wednesday, follows a troubled election in the oil-rich nation weary of politicians enriching themselves instead of the people.
The campaign laid out light refreshments — "nothing heavy, finger food" — and was prepared for the president's acceptance speech, Babatunde Fashola, its director for election monitoring, told The Associated Press as supporters danced outside party headquarters in the capital, Abuja.
In a last-ditch effort to stop the official declaration, top opposition challenger Atiku Abubkar demanded a halt to the proceedings, claiming that data from smart card readers used in the vote had been manipulated. His party called for fresh elections in four states: Yobe, Zamfara, Nasarawa and Borno.
Buhari's party has rejected accusations of manipulation, and Fashola called on Abubakar, a billionaire former vice president who made sweeping campaign promises to "make Nigeria work again," to provide evidence backing his claims.
___
GOP candidate in disputed US House race not running again
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican candidate whose narrow lead in a North Carolina congressional race was thrown out because of suspicions of ballot fraud announced Tuesday he will not run in the newly ordered do-over election, saying he needs surgery late next month.
The withdrawal of Mark Harris could help Republicans try to keep the competitive 9th District seat by enabling the GOP to distance itself from the scandal.
The Harris announcement focused on his health problems without mentioning the absentee ballot scandal. He didn't say what kind of surgery was planned.
Harris had led Democrat Dan McCready by just 905 votes after November's election, but the outcome was never certified. State election officials grew concerned about reports that an operative working for Harris was illegally tampering with absentee ballots.
A hearing last week into the allegations took an unexpected turn when Harris said while testifying that he agreed a new election should be called. He gave up attempts to be declared winner, citing a blood infection that required hospitalization and led to two strokes. It is unclear when the strokes occurred.
___
Dozens buried by landslide at unlicensed Indonesia gold mine
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of people are believed buried by a landslide at an unlicensed gold mine in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, the national disaster agency said Wednesday.
The agency said one person is confirmed dead and at least 13 injured.
"It is estimated that as many as 60 people are buried under landslide and rock material," the agency's statement said, quoting a local emergency response official.
The mine collapsed on Tuesday evening due to unstable soil and the large number of mining holes, it said.
Dangerous informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia.
___
US appeals court clears AT&T's $81B purchase of Time Warner
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday cleared AT&T's takeover of Time Warner, rejecting the Trump administration's claims that the $81 billion deal will harm consumers and reduce competition in the TV industry.
The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington came in the high-stakes competition case, approving one of the biggest media marriages ever. It was already completed last spring, soon after a federal trial judge approved it. AT&T, a wireless carrier and TV and home internet provider, absorbed Time Warner, the owner of CNN, HBO, the Warner Bros. movie studio, "Game of Thrones," sports programming and other shows.
Many observers had expected the decision favorable to AT&T from the three-judge appeals court panel. The decision was unanimous to uphold the trial judge's June ruling. Opposing the merger forced the Justice Department to argue against standing legal doctrine that favors mergers among companies that don't compete directly with each other, what's known as a vertical merger.
The U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Dallas-based AT&T marked the first time in decades that the government has challenged that doctrine by suing to block a vertical merger.
The ruling dealt a major setback to the Trump Justice Department. The department said it won't appeal the ruling. Its chances of prevailing at the Supreme Court were considered dim.
