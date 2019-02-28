AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un collapsed Thursday after the two sides failed to reach a deal due to a standoff over U.S. sanctions on the reclusive nation, a dispiriting end to high-stakes meetings meant to disarm a global threat.
Trump, in a news conference after the summit abruptly shut down early, blamed the breakdown on North Korea's insistence that all punishing sanctions that the U.S. has imposed on Pyongyang be lifted without the country committing to eliminate its nuclear arsenal.
"Sometimes you have to walk," Trump explained, adding that he had a proposed agreement that was "ready to be signed."
"I'd much rather do it right than do it fast," the president said. "We're in position to do something very special."
Mere hours after both nations seemed hopeful of a deal, Trump's and Kim's motorcades roared away from the downtown Hanoi summit site within minutes of each other, the leaders' lunch canceled and a signing ceremony scuttled. The president's closing news conference was hurriedly moved up and he departed for Washington more than two hours ahead of schedule.
In a summit first, Kim Jong Un takes US media questions
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — So here's a bit of history made at President Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un: for what is almost certainly the first time, the North Korean leader actually answered an impromptu question from an American reporter.
Then just a little bit later, as if to prove it wasn't a fluke, he did it again.
Looking confident and speaking in his typically gravelly voice, Kim didn't miss a beat when asked by a member of the White House press pool about his outlook on the summit , saying "It's too early to say. I won't make predictions. But I instinctively feel that a good outcome will be produced."
South Korea's Unification Ministry, which deals with North Korean affairs, couldn't confirm whether it was the first time Kim answered a question from a foreign journalist. But reporters didn't get opportunities to ask questions of Kim during his three summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his four meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Kim ignored questions shouted at him during his first summit with Trump last June in Singapore. In an earlier brush with foreign media at the opening of a war museum in Pyongyang in 2013, questions were shouted at him but not answered.
Cohen's damning testimony about Trump alleges lie after lie
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a damning depiction of Donald Trump, the president's former lawyer cast him as a racist and a con man who used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex and who lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia.
A day after publicly testifying before the House's oversight committee, Michael Cohen is expected to continue testifying about his work with Trump and knowledge of the Trump business empire when he appears Thursday before the House intelligence committee, albeit behind closed doors.
Cohen, who previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, told lawmakers Wednesday that Trump had advance knowledge and embraced the news that emails damaging to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton would be released during the campaign. But he also said he had no "direct evidence" that Trump or his aides colluded with Russia to get him elected, the primary question of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Cohen, shaking off incessant criticism from Republicans anxious to paint him as a felon and a liar, became the first Trump insider to pull back the curtain on a version of the inner workings of Trump's political and business operations. He likened the president to a "mobster" who demanded blind loyalty from underlings and expected them to lie on his behalf to conceal information and protect him — even if it meant breaking the law.
"I am not protecting Mr. Trump anymore," Cohen declared.
Analysis: Cohen hearing stokes touchy topic of impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Cohen's testimony is just the beginning.
The House oversight hearing with President Donald Trump's former attorney, coming in advance of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, heralds what Democrats in Congress view as the long days ahead providing checks and balances on the Oval Office.
For some, the outcome may — or may not — lead to grounds for impeachment. For others, impeachment cannot come fast enough.
What is certain, though, is the mounting tension. As the hearings and investigations unfold, Democrats, particularly those running for the White House, may be speeding toward a moment when they have no choice but to consider the I-word.
Newly elected Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, among the most outspoken lawmakers on impeachment, says that as the 2020 presidential candidates visit her Detroit-area district, "most residents are going to ask where they stand on this issue."
Pakistan, India trade gunfire; 'dossier' on Kashmir tension
MUZAFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan on Thursday acknowledged receiving information from India regarding a suicide bombing in the contested region of Kashmir that sparked the latest wave of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, a day after Islamabad said it shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a pilot
The information exchanged on the Feb. 14 attack that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel signaled tensions were easing slightly between Pakistan and India. However, the two sides exchanged gunfire through the night into Thursday morning along the so-called Line of Control in Kashmir, forcing villagers to flee their homes, though there were no reported casualties.
Meanwhile, members of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharitiya Janata Party called for more military action. Modi himself held a teleconference rally Thursday ahead of national elections, warning that "India's enemies are conspiring to create instability in the country through terror attacks."
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for talks between the two nuclear-armed rivals in a televised address Wednesday, saying: "Considering the nature of the weapons that both of us have, can we afford any miscalculation?"
World powers have called on the nations to de-escalate the tensions gripping the contested region since the suicide bombing. India responded with an airstrike Tuesday inside Pakistan, the first such raid since the two nations' 1971 war over territory that later became Bangladesh.
Klobuchar defends her record on regulating medical devices
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In her more than two terms as a U.S. senator representing Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar has built a reputation as an effective champion for consumer safety, sponsoring bills that improve swimming pool safety, ban lead in children's products and tackle the nation's opioid crisis.
"Consumers deserve products that have been tested and meet strong health and safety standards," her website declares.
But Klobuchar, who announced two weeks ago she will contend for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has also forcefully advocated for the medical device industry — a huge employer in her home state — in ways that complicate her reputation as a consumer defender.
During her time in the Senate, Klobuchar has advanced proposals championed by the medical device industry that some consumer advocates claim would put patients' safety at risk, a review of her record by The Associated Press and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found. Safety and regulatory concerns relating to medical devices have come under scrutiny since the AP, ICIJ and other media partners began publishing a series of investigative stories about the industry in late 2018.
Klobuchar has pushed the federal Food and Drug Administration to approve medical devices faster and called for a greater presence of industry-backed experts at the agency. Not all of her proposals became law, but bills she introduced called for reducing the use of randomized clinical trials for some devices and limiting the amount of information FDA reviewers can ask of companies when evaluating devices. Language in bills she sponsored to streamline device approvals and increase the influence of industry-recommended experts ultimately ended up in landmark legislation signed into law by President Barack Obama.
Ice castles turn farmland into winter wonderland
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — On a clear, frigid night in a courtyard made of walls of ice, Bruce McCafferty and his young son stand mesmerized, bathed in the pulsating rainbow light emanating from a series of stout ice formations.
McCafferty and his son Dougie have come out to Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, a collection of ice tunnels, caverns and a 97-foot (30-meter) ice slide that cover an acre (half a hectare) of farmland that some have said are like something out of the movie "Frozen."
The winter wonderland, one of six in North America, is built from scratch when the cold conditions allow the ice to sprout from the barren ground.
Other parks are located in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; Excelsior, Minnesota; Dillon, Colorado; Midway, Utah; and Edmonton, Alberta. This year, the attractions will stand until early March in most locations.
At the center of the New Hampshire attraction stand six ice structures that are nearly four feet tall (more than a meter tall) and are lit from within by colored lights.
Northern California river floods 2,000 buildings
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California river flooded 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings and left two communities virtual islands after days of stormy weather, officials said Wednesday.
The towns of Guerneville and Monte Rio were hardest hit by water pouring from the Russian River, which topped 46 feet (13 meters) late Wednesday night, said Briana Khan, a Sonoma County spokeswoman.
The river frequently floods in rainy weather but it hadn't reached that level for 25 years and wasn't expected to recede again until late Thursday night.
About 3,500 people in two dozen communities along the river remained under evacuation orders.
Jeff Bridges didn't leave even though he said the water was 8 feet (2.44 meters) deep in some places. The co-owner of the R3 Hotel in Guerneville, said he and others who stayed behind were well-prepared to ride out the storm. He and employees moved computers, business records and furniture to second-floor room.
