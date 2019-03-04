NC student saw need for new phone accessory. Now she has a company and 35,000 orders

A North Carolina college student has had thousands of orders for her cellphone accessory.
Caitie Gehlhausen, a High Point University sophomore, created Socket Lock-It, which allows people to store credit cards and IDs while attaching a phone grip, a disc that helps people hold their phones while using them, the News & Record reports.
“The Socket Lock-It is an adhesive cardholder for the back of your phone that has a receptacle to exchange your phone grips to match your style, mood, or outfit,” according to a press release about a High Point start-up competition in which Gehlhausen placed second. “It allows the user to no longer choose between the cardholder and phone grip,”
Gehlhausen came up with the idea when a friend exchanged her phone’s cardholder for a phone grip, according to the Socket Lock-It website. The friend lost her debit card and student ID, the site said.
“I went online to search for a product where she could combine her cardholder and phone grip, but, to my surprise, there was nothing out there,” Gehlhausen wrote on the Socket Lock-It website.
Others have failed to attach phone grips to the back of cardholders, Gehlhausen told the News & Record.
Gehlhausen has “received more than 35,000 orders” for Socket Lock-It and has a pending patent, the News & Record reports. She also started the company The Haus, LLC and serves as its CEO, according to her device’s website.
