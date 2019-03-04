The labels say ’100% Ground Beef,’ but the recalled beef might have metal or plastic

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall reaches into freezers for ground beef chubs made by Washington Beef that might have some metal or plastic mixed with the beef. About 30,260 pounds were recalled Saturday night.
According to the USDA recall notice, a consumer told Washington Beef about the problem Thursday. The ground beef chubs, shipped nationwide under the brands St. Helens, Double R Ranch and SRF, were made Dec. 27 and had a use by or freeze by date of Jan. 20, 2019. The establishment code “EST. 235.” is in the USDA inspection mark.
Double R Ranch chubs are 1-pound with either 90% lean or 85% lean beef, or 10-pound chubs (institutional use chubs) with 80% beef. St. Helens beef comes in 1-pound or 3-pound chubs of 90%, 85% or 80% lean beef or 3-pound chubs with 71% lean beef. SRF brand has American Wagyu Beef Fine Ground Beef. Other beef was packed as Beef Boneless Ground Chuck Blend Smoked.
The list of products is here.
The only beef remaining should be in freezers. If they’re in your freezer, toss them or take them back to the store of purchase for a refund.
Anyone with questions can call Jay Theiler at Washington Beef, 855-472-6455.
