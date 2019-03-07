Star Wars ‘Galaxy’s Edge’ area at Disneyland gets opening date. It’s ahead of schedule

“May” the Force be with Anaheim in just a couple of short months.

The sprawling Star Wars-themed attraction at Disneyland has a confirmed opening date, and it’s earlier than originally anticipated. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland on May 31, as reported Thursday by official Disney fan club D23.

The new land, which is replacing the permanently closed Big Thunder Ranch, was originally slated for a summer opening, most likely June.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the opening date Thursday at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, as reported by Deadline. Iger said at the meeting that the opening date was pushed up to May from June due to extremely high demand, according to Deadline.com.

Most of Galaxy’s Edge will be open at the outset, but an interactive attraction called “Rise of the Resistance” will open at a later, undetermined date, D23 and Deadline reported. The other main attraction will be a ride called “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.”

In Florida, Walt Disney World will open its version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Aug. 29, also announced Thursday.

The next movie installment of “Star Wars,” Episode IX, still lacks a title but has a release date set for Dec. 20 of this year.