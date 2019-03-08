Scientists revise magnitude of recent Alaska earthquake

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, workers inspect an off-ramp that collapsed during a morning earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska. Seismologists announced Friday, March 8, 2019, the magnitude of Alaska's powerful Nov. 30 earthquake has been revised to 7.1 from the earlier magnitude 7.0. Alaska Earthquake Center officials say in a release that the change comes after quake data was reviewed by multiple agency and academic groups. Mike Dinneen, File AP Photo