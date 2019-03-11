Avalanches hinder search for Marine who vanished on a solo Sierra Nevada ski trek

It’s been a week since 1st Lt. Matthew Kraft failed to return from a solo ski trek across the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, but his U.S. Marine Corps colleagues are holding out hope, The Orange County Register reports.

“He has the skills to survive in an austere environment,” said Capt. Paul Gainey, with the 1st Marine Division, according to the publication. “We’re hoping for the best.”

Kraft, who had planned to hike and ski from Kearsage Pass to Bridgeport along the 200-mile Sierra High Route, has not been seen since departing Feb. 24, ABC News reported. He had planned to return March 4 or March 5.

His rented 2016 Jeep Wrangler was found Friday near the Kearsage Pass trailhead, KNTV reported. The last pings recorded from Kraft’s cellphone put him in the Independence area in Inyo County along his route.

On Saturday, searchers encountered avalanche debris on a mountain about two miles from the trailhead, ABC News reported. They also spotted evidence of other recent avalanches and rock slides.

The search for Kraft, involving multiple California counties and agencies across 400 square miles, switched to primarily air operations Sunday because of the avalanche danger, KTLA reported.

Kraft, an infantry officer at Twentynine Palms, California, serves with the 1st Battalion/7th Marines, based out of 1st Marine Division headquarters at Camp Pendleton, The Orange County Register reported.

“To the overwhelming majority who have expressed concern for the well-being of 1stLt Kraft: thank you for your well wishes,” read a post Saturday on the 1st Marine Division page on Facebook. “Lastly, to those who have chosen to make tasteless comments: know that your words are not in keeping with the standards of moral character and respect for which the Marine Corps stands.”

Searchers ask that anyone with information on Kraft contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383, option 4; Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549, option 7; or Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-8400, ABC News reported.