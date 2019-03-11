Star fighter Conor McGregor arrested on Miami Beach, accused of smashing fan’s phone

Mixed Martial Arts star fighter Conor McGregor was arrested Monday evening after police said he smashed a fan’s phone outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.
McGregor, 30, was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, according to Miami Beach police.
According to an arrest report, McGregor and the fan were walking out of the resort, home to the LIV nightclub, just past 5 a.m. When the fan tried taking a photo with his cell, McGregor “slapped” the phone out of his hand, then stomped on it several times, the report said.
McGregor picked up the phone, valued at $1,000, and walked away with it, police said.
The incident was captured on surveillance video. McGregor was not arrested at the scene, but detectives spent the day investigating and later found him at a Miami Beach home on North Venetian Drive.
McGregor, a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder who famously fought and lost to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Monday night.
His Miami defense lawyer, Samuel Rabin, said in a statement that his client “was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”
The colorful Irish fighter has been in South Florida on vacation as he prepares for his UFC comeback. A few days ago, he shared Instagram photos of a night out at the Versace Mansion on South Beach, where he celebrated his mother’s 60th birthday.
McGregor was arrested nearly one year ago in New York City after police said he attacked a charter bus carrying several UFC fighters, throwing a dolly through the window. The attack happened after a media day for UFC 223.
He was initially charged with two felonies, but ended up pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge. His sentence: three days of anger management courses, and five days of community service.
