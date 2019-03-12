AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

US joins Ethiopian-led investigation at Boeing crash site
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — U.S. aviation experts on Tuesday joined the investigation into the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that killed 157 people, as a growing number of airlines grounded the new Boeing plane involved in the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration arrived at the crash site outside the capital, Addis Ababa, with representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board. They join an Ethiopian-led investigation.
The FAA said it expects Boeing will soon complete improvements to an automated anti-stall system suspected of contributing to the deadly crash of another new Boeing 737 Max 8 in October, and update training requirements and related flight crew manuals.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies.
The Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed in clear weather six minutes of taking off for Nairobi, and a growing number of countries and airlines have grounded the new Boeing model as a result.
___
Deadly plane crash puts dent in Ethiopia's grand designs
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The crown jewel in Ethiopia's transformation to continental power in recent years is Ethiopian Airlines, the state-owned company that calls itself "the new spirit of Africa."
Sunday's crash that killed 157 people also puts a dent in Ethiopia's grand designs, spurred on by a dazzlingly reformist new leader . He vows to turn a state controlled-system into free and fair elections next year.
Even as the crash crater smoked, Africa mourned not only the dead but a symbol of the continent's rise.
"This couldn't have come at a worse time for Ethiopian Airlines," Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement, mindful that his own country, Africa's largest economy, has no national carrier. "Like every other African leader, I am proud of the fact that Ethiopian Airlines represents one of Africa's success stories."
The airline, Africa's only profitable carrier, is the high-flying symbol of a country shaking off its decades-old image of devastating poverty and famine.
___
US withdrawing last of its embassy personnel from Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States announced late Monday that it is pulling the remaining staff from its embassy in Venezuela, citing the deteriorating situation in the South American nation.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the decision as Venezuela struggles to restore electricity following four days of blackouts around the country and a deepening political crisis.
The U.S. has led an international effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who vows to hold a new presidential election. Guaido is backed by some 50 countries, while Maduro maintains support from countries such as China, Russia and Cuba.
Maduro had ordered all U.S. diplomats to leave Venezuela in late January because of its support from Guaido, but he retreated and allowed them to stay. The U.S. still withdrew dependents of embassy personnel as well as some of the staff. Pompeo said the remaining diplomats would be out of Venezuela by the end of the week.
The move came after another day of chaos as power outages that began Thursday evening continued to cause problems for Venezuelans, leaving them with little power, water and communications.
___
UK prime minister set to put her EU divorce deal to the test
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May faced continued opposition to her European Union divorce deal Tuesday despite announcing what she described as "legally binding" changes in hopes of winning parliamentary support for the agreement.
The House of Commons will vote later in the day after last-minute talks with the EU produced assurances the deal couldn't be used to tie Britain to the bloc indefinitely. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox raised this concern when the agreement was presented to Parliament in December, and many lawmakers are now waiting for his legal opinion on the new provisions.
Both Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman, and Conservative lawmaker Dominic Grieve expressed skepticism about whether May had won substantive concessions.
"Having studied the documents, I would be surprised if they are sufficient to enable the Attorney General to change the central plank of his December legal advice," Starmer said on Twitter.
May flew to Strasbourg, France, late Monday for talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. At a news conference following the meeting, they announced changes designed to overcome lawmakers' concerns about provisions designed to ensure the border between EU member Ireland and Britain's Northern Ireland remains open after Brexit.
___
Trump's campaign agenda found in his new budget proposal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Frustrated by a divided Congress and rifts within his own party, President Donald Trump is giving little indication in his latest budget proposal of any new policy ambitions for the coming two, or six, years.
Trump's budget plan increases spending on his border wall and the military but is light on fresh ideas heading into his re-election campaign. His budget for the next fiscal year, which has little chance of advancing in Congress, largely focuses on deep spending cuts and pushing more money toward established goals such as his long-promised wall, improving care of veterans and combating opioid abuse.
Budgets may offer a president's vision for the direction of the nation, but Trump's latest also offers an early window into his upcoming campaign.
With the Democratic race to unseat him heating up, Trump is contending with middling approval ratings, energized Democrats and political vulnerabilities in critical states. Like his predecessors, he'll soon be called on to complete the politically loaded phrase, "Send me back to the White House so that I can ..."
"I think, as he gets closer to 2020, he will need to lay out what a second term would look like," said Republican consultant Alex Conant. "Voters always want to know, 'What have you done for me lately?' If he doesn't paint a picture of what his second term will look like, then the Democrats will do it for him."
___
As IS fight nears end, violence flares on other Syrian front
BEIRUT (AP) — While the final battle to retake the Islamic State group's last pocket of territory rages in eastern Syria, violence is escalating in the country's northwest, pitting al-Qaida-linked militants against Syrian government forces.
The alarming violence in the Idlib region threatens to unravel a truce reached between Turkey and Russia last year that averted a bloody assault by the government to retake the province, the last major rebel stronghold in war-torn Syria. The escalation raises fears once more of a major assault by the forces of President Bashar Assad.
Idlib has been in the hands of opposition forces for years, even as Assad's military has succeeded in retaking other rebel enclaves one after the other. The province is now home to some 3 million people, many of them displaced from other former opposition territory. Earlier this year, al-Qaida-linked militants took over the province, squeezing out most other factions after clashes with Turkey-backed opposition fighters.
Since then, government forces have intensified airstrikes and bombardment of Idlib towns. Since mid-February, some 100,000 people have been displaced, largely by government bombardment, and have fled to villages deeper in rebel-held territory, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights. The group said that around 140 people, including 69 civilians, have been killed.
The mounting violence points to how Syria's nearly 8-year-long civil war still has the capability to burst once more into major bloodshed. The focus of the U.S. and other countries has been on defeating the Islamic State group, which once held eastern and northern Syria, and Assad's conflict with his opponents has quieted in recent months after government victories and the truce. But the root of that conflict remains.
___
Questions about Russian's death revived by judge's ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — On a foggy November morning in 2015, a heavily intoxicated man showed up before dawn at the Dupont Circle Hotel, forked over $1,200 cash for a ninth-floor penthouse suite and kept drinking. His bender continued all day.
By the next morning, he was dead. Authorities concluded that he died of blunt force trauma, the result of repeatedly falling in his room and suffering at least one serious head wound.
Normally, such a case would be quickly forgotten. But Mikhail Lesin, 57, was no ordinary tourist on a drinking binge. He was one of Vladimir Putin's top lieutenants during Putin's rise to power in Russia. Speculation he was murdered has continued to this day.
Now a recent court ruling could shed light on the case.
On Feb. 13, a District of Columbia court ordered Washington's medical examiner to turn over Lesin's autopsy report and all related files. The order by Superior Court Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo was in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is considering an appeal, saying it should be up to the family to decide what details of Lesin's death should be made public.
___
A state Senate race in Iowa draws presidential hopefuls
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A month ago, Eric Giddens was just a member of the Cedar Falls school board thinking about maybe, someday, running for higher office.
Today, he feels like the most popular Democrat in Iowa.
California Rep. Eric Swalwell called to congratulate him the day he won the nomination for a surprise special election for Iowa state Senate. California Sen. Kamala Harris did the same the next day. And this month, Democratic White House hopefuls have descended on his district to support his bid. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped him launch his campaign earlier this month. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, another possible presidential contender, had a beer with him at a bar on the University of Northern Iowa's campus while telling students to get out and vote. Swalwell worked the phones with him, calling voters to remind them about the race.
He has a jam-packed Saturday coming up, with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke expected to campaign for Giddens in his first trip to Iowa. That same day, presidential candidates Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are planning events as well. And even those contenders who can't make it to the district, like Harris and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, are sending their campaign staff to canvass for him.
This is what it looks like when your campaign is the only game in town less than a year before the Iowa caucuses. For the Democratic field, campaigning alongside Giddens is an opportunity to prove their commitment to building up the state party, something local elected officials and party operatives are looking for as they evaluate whom to support for the White House. And it's a chance for candidates to promote themselves in traditionally blue Black Hawk County.
___
Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic broadcast
ALPHONSE ISLAND, Seychelles (AP) — A British-led scientific mission to document changes taking place beneath the Indian Ocean has broadcast its first live, television-quality video transmission from a two-person submersible.
Monsoon storms and fierce underwater currents continued to present a challenge at greater depths as scientific work began in earnest on Tuesday off the Seychelles.
The first transmission came from 60 meters (200 feet) down. Previous deep-sea livestreams cataloguing the world's oceans have been via fiber-optic cable. The new broadcast uses cutting-edge wireless technology, sending video optically through the waves.
The Associated Press is the only news agency working with British scientists from the Nekton research team on its deep-sea mission that aims to unlock the secrets of the Indian Ocean, one of the world's least explored areas.
The multi-national team of scientists is gathering data to help policy-makers frame protection and conservation measures.
___
Westbrook has verbal altercation with Jazz fans
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook got into a heated verbal altercation with a fan and the man's wife during the second quarter of Oklahoma City's 98-89 victory over Utah on Monday night.
Early in the quarter, Westbrook stood up from the bench when he felt both fans directed a racial taunt at him. According to the Thunder guard, they told him to "get down on my knees like I used to." After that, Westbrook was seen on video cursing at the man and threating him and his wife.
Westbrook expressed concern following the game with the verbal abuse he and teammates have received from fans on the road. Much of it has been directed at their families, according to Westbrook. He said he is done tolerating their disrespect.
"There's got to be something done," Westbrook said. "There's got to be some consequences for those type of people that come to the game just to say and do whatever they want to say. I don't think it's fair to the players."
Westbrook recently objected to a young fan touching him on the sideline during a game.
Comments