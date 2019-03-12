Can black bears swim? Kayakers get video of one on North Carolina coast that sure can

Two people out fishing from kayaks this week on the North Carolina coast didn’t get many fish, but found something much larger, and fuzzier.

Outer Banks fishing guide Mikey Sabadic and his friend found a bear swimming across a bay on the North Carolina coast.

“Today the fishing wasn’t all that great.. but that didn’t matter,” he said on Facebook, sharing video of the encounter.

Sabadic told WTKR they saw the bear crossing Stumpy Point Bay, near the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, on Monday.

He said he and his friend saw the bear in the marsh and went closer to see how big it was.

“Instead on our way it decided to cross the river and head towards us! I was able to get within about 12 ft of this massive black bear and follow him all the way to shore for a 1/4 mile almost!” he wrote.

“Swam across the sound like it was nothing went for around a 1/2 mile swim and didn’t struggle a bit!”

The video shows the large black bear swimming to shore and then running up into the marsh.

Black bears are not an uncommon sight for this part of North Carolina. “Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge has what is believed to be one of the largest concentrations of black bear found in the southeastern United States,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.





The bear population in the refuge has recovered in recent decades, the Fish & Wildlife service says, from a low of less than 35 in 1974. Now, the FWS writes, “The estimated population is between 180 and 293, with estimated densities of 1-2 bears per square mile.”

