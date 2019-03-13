Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max after two deadly crashes

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will issue an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes, effective immediately.
The decision comes after two deadly crashes within the last five months.
He said the FAA and Boeing were in agreement, even though leaders of the federal agency and the company had insisted for days after last weekend’s Ethiopian Airlines crash that the aircraft was safe. All pilots and airlines have been notified, Trump said.
The 737 Max aircraft that are already in the air will be allowed to continue to their destination, where they will be parked, an American Airlines spokeswoman said. Travelers holding tickets an trips that haven’t yet taken place will be booked on other aircraft.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
American Airlines, which has nearly 1,000 planes in its fleet, had nine of the 737 Max jets in the air at the time of the president’s announcement, the spokeswoman said. Those aircraft were continuing on to their next stop, where they will be grounded and the passengers will deplane.
Trump’s Wednesday afternoon announcement came unexpectedly, after FAA officials spent two days proclaiming the 737 Max planes were safe. The decision came hours after Canada banned the planes, claiming its review of satellite imagery of the Ethiopian Airlines showed similarities to another 737 Max crash just five months ago.
“The safety of the American people and all people is our paramount concern,” Trump said, adding that the FAA will announce “new information and physical evidence that we’ve received from the site, and from other locations, and through a couple of other complaints.”
Several pilots warned of problems with the autopilot features on Boeing 737 Max aircraft months before this weekend’s Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed 157 people. It was the second tragedy involving that aircraft in five months, after a Lion Air crashed into the Indonesian seas in October.
The pilots noted their concerns on a database known as the Aviation Safety Reporting System, which offers pilots a place to describe their experiences without repercussions. The database contributors aren’t identified by name or airline.
The pilots’ complaints shed light on a subject of growing worldwide interest. Many countries grounded Boeing’s 737 Max 8 model earlier in the week, including Australia, China, Europe and the United Kingdom.
One pilot reported in November that shortly after a normal takeoff, as he engaged the aircraft’s autopilot feature, the plane began quickly descending and the ground proximity warning system called out “Don’t sink! Don’t sink!”
Fort Worth-based American Airlines flies 24 of the 737 Max 8 aircraft, and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines flies 34 of them.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram searched the NASA database and found three complaints.
The Dallas Morning News, which originally broke the story about the pilots’ complaints, reported finding five complaints about the Max 8.
In another incident in November, a pilot reported a problem that also began just after takeoff, moments after the captain engaged autopilot.
“Within two to three seconds the aircraft pitched nose down bringing the VSI (vertical speed indicator) to approximately 1,200 to 1,500 FPM (feet per minute),” the pilot wrote. “I called ‘descending’ just prior to the GPWS (ground proximity warning system) sounding ‘don’t sink, don’t sink.’ The Captain immediately disconnected the autopilot and pitched into a climb. The remainder of the flight was uneventful.”
Finally, the pilot added, “We discussed the departure at length and I reviewed in my mind our automation setup and flight profile but can’t think of any reason the aircraft would pitch nose down so aggressively.”
The U.S. was one of the last countries to ground the aircraft, after Canada ordered the planes parked earlier Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration had maintained that Boeing’s latest model aircraft was completely safe, despite the two fatal crashes.
The FAA maintained that there was no new evidence showing a mechanical issue with the 737 Max. A preliminary investigation of the Lion Air crash indicated that an aircraft sensor malfunctioned, forcing the plane’s automatic controls to dip the nose, even as the pilots were trying to climb in altitude -- but the FAA maintained that its manual already described what pilots should do to shut off the automatic controls in the event of such an incident.
But the FAA eventually gave in to worldwide concerns about the similarities between the two crashes, and the possibility that a malfunction of the aircraft’s electronic pitch control system could cause another crash.
Among those calling for the FAA to take action was U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who said he Tuesday afternoon he intended to hold hearings on the crashes as chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation’s Subcommittee on Aviation and Space.
“In light of the decisions of regulatory agencies across the world to ground the Model 737 Max, including those in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and other countries, I believe it would be prudent for the United States likewise to temporarily ground 737 Max aircraft until the FAA confirms the safety of these aircraft and their passengers,” Cruz said in an email. “Further investigation may reveal that mechanical issues were not the cause, but until that time, our first priority must be the safety of the flying public.”
Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also called for the FAA to ground the 737 Max aircraft out of “an abundance of caution for the flying public.”
Even President Trump contradicted his own FAA leadership, by tweeting Tuesday morning that airplanes “are becoming far too complex to fly.”
Then on Wednesday, Trump officially announced the grounding.
Officials from American and Southwest weren’t immediately available for comment Wednesday, although representatives of both North Texas airlines were busy assuaging travelers’ concerns on social media.
One customer identified on his Twitter account as John Royal of Houston asked Southwest about his flight to Las Vegas, which was scheduled for Thursday aboard a 737 Max.
“What happens now that those planes have been grounded?” he wrote. “Do I need to rebook?”
A Southwest representative who identified herself as Sarah responded: “Hey, John. At this time, we’re waiting on additional communication at this time. Please continue to monitor our social channels for an update later today.”
American Airlines operates 24 of the 737 Max aircraft and Southwest operates 34 of the planes. Those are just a fraction of both airlines’ fleets, although rebooking passengers will be a challenge since other aircraft models by Boeing, Airbus and other manufacturers will have different seat footprints.
“Our teams will make every effort to rebook customers as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” American Airlines said in a statement sent by email. “We appreciate the FAA’s partnership, and will continue to work closely with them, the Department of Transportation, National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities, as well as our aircraft and engine manufacturers.“
“
Comments