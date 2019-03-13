Double jeopardy? New York law could trump a pardon backstop

FILE - In this file photo taken on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Russian state television stations have jumped at what they perceive as a relatively mild sentence handed to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, saying it is proof that U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's investigations have failed to prove Trump's collusion with Russia. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo