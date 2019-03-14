78,000 pounds of turkey made by Butterball recalled after link to salmonella outbreak

An investigation into a salmonella outbreak that involves two states, but mainly one household, resulted in 78,164 pounds of Butterball-made turkey products being recalled.
But the recall, announced just before midnight on Wednesday night, affects turkey that should be only in freezers, not refrigerators. If these products are in your refrigerator, throw them out. Then, clean your fridge.
That’s because all the products involved have a sell-by or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018. The also carry a lot code No. 8188 and have “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA inspection label.
So, check for 48-ounce and 16-ounce plastic trays of Butterball Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with natural flavoring, 85% Lean/15% Fat and 93% Lean/7% Fat; 48-ounce trays Kroger Ground Turkey Fresh 85% Lean — 15% Fat; and 48-ounce trays of Food Lion 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings.
If you have any of these, throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.
A CDC and state of Wisconsin investigation into salmonella outbreak of five people in two states led to this recall.
“Wisconsin collected three intact Butterball brand ground turkey samples from a residence where 4 of the case-patients live,” the USDA recall notice states. “The case-patients and ground turkey Salmonella Schwarzengrund isolates are closely related, genetically.”
Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne illnesses, hitting 1.2 million Americans each year, according to the CDC. It usually hits within 12 to 72 hours of contact and brings four to seven days of diarrhea, stomachaches and fever. About 23,000 people a year have to be hospitalized and 450 die, usually those over 65 years old or under 5 years old.
