‘We are all Beto’s dog.’ How Artemis the ‘sad dog’ stole the show from 2020 candidate

Beto O’Rourke is running a 2020 presidential campaign, but his dog has stolen the show — because people think Artemis is one “sad dog.”
And that’s probably OK, because even O’Rourke once admitted that “Artemis is best in show.” He and his kids decided that during the 2017 National Dog Show.
Artemis the four-legged friend captured America’s interest when people noticed the black dog in the Vanity Fair cover photo on O’Rourke’s run for president, according to the El Paso Times.
In the photo, Artemis is standing off to the side, behind her owner, while looking up with those puppy dog eyes that humans can’t seem to resist. They might even come across as sad eyes, based on the reaction on Twitter. O’Rourke is on a dirt road, and she’s wearing a lime green collar.
“We are all Beto’s dog,” one tweet says.
“Beto’s dog = everyone reading this article,” says another.
Another photo by Vanity Fair shows Artemis with those same attention-grabbing eyes. The eyes that might just make you ask, “Do you want a treat?”
But that’s not the only question people are asking.
The Cut magazine asked, “What Is Beto’s Dog Thinking?”
“Artemis looks somehow mournful in every single shot she’s featured in throughout the Vanity Fair spread,” The Cut wrote. “She’s clearly thinking about something deeply haunting. But what?”
One America News Network host Jack Posobiec took to Twitter to ask, “Why does Beto’s dog look so miserable in every photo.”
“Why is beto’s dog so mournful,” asked David Wright with CNN.
“Who hurt you, Beto’s dog,” asked Angela Morabito.
People have their theories on why Artemis comes across as a “sad dog.”
“Beto’s dog is so over this already,” one person wrote.
“beto’s dog has seen some (sh*t),” a Rolling Stone writer tweeted.
“Beto O’Rourke may have the most introspective looking dog ever,” tweeted Nathan McDermott with CNN. “In short, one thing we learned from that Vanity Fair profile is that Beto’s dog Artemis is just a dog version of himself.”
“Beto’s dog looks like he’s not sure how to tell him he’s voting for Biden,” wrote another.
