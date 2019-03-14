MMA fighter pleads no contest to assaulting fighter wife

Mixed martial arts fighter Arnold Berdon, right, and his attorney Myles Breiner stand outside a courtroom in Honolulu on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Berdon pleaded no contest to assaulting his wife and fellow fighter, Rachael Ostrovich Berdon, who filed for a temporary restraining order in November 2018, alleging he punched her in the face, fracturing her eye socket. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher AP Photo