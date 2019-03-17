Multiple injuries and ‘flaming inferno’ after LA gas explosion, video shows

Multiple people were injured in South Los Angeles County on Sunday morning after a gas leak triggered an explosion and a “heavy fire,” fire officials said.
The fire was coming from storm drains when first responders got to the scene at 216 West Slauson Avenue in Florence around 7:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire department said manhole covers were “displaced due to underground pressure.”
Roughly 80 firefighters were at the scene hours later dealing with and investigating the fire, which the department said was caused by a gasoline tank in a storage yard, ABC7 reports. That explosion and resulting fire damaged two homes in the area, according to the TV station.
In their news alert, fire officials didn’t say how many were injured, or how severe the injuries were. ABC7 reported that one person was hospitalized with burn injuries, and that firefighters said earlier a person was having breathing problems.
Photos show plumes of black smoke rising from the site.
One woman posted video on Twitter that she said showed the smoke rising as she rode to the airport on a nearby highway.
