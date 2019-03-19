Man dies in swollen California river; girl missing

In this Sunday, March 17, 2019 photo provided by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Authorities, fire and rescue personnel search for a 5-year-old girl who was swept away by a swollen river in Central California. The Stanislaus Sheriff's Department said the girl slipped off rocks and fell into the Stanislaus River Sunday afternoon. The department said several relatives and bystanders tried to rescue her but couldn't reach her. The department said in a statement crews on boat and a helicopter searched until darkness Sunday but called off their search because of the river's dangerous conditions. (Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District via AP) AP