Ex-officer says she had sex while child was dying in hot car

Cassie Barker, an ex-Long Beach police officer, pleads guilty to manslaughter in Harrison County Circuit Court in Gulfport, Miss., on Monday, March 18, 2019. Barker tells a judge she had sex with a then-supervisor and then fell asleep in September 2016 while her 3-year-old daughter, Cheyenne Hyer, was dying in an overheated police car. The Sun Herald via AP Justin Mitchell