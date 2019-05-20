NC man camping in California dies. Now his family wants to bring his body home

Screen Grab/GoFundMe

An Asheville, North Carolina, man was found dead near a California campsite last week, and his family wants to bring him home.

Jeremy Wayne Price, 31, was camping with his girlfriend in Northern California and wandered away from the campsite, according to the Siskiyou Daily News. When he hadn’t returned the next morning, his girlfriend reported his disappearance, the publication said.

Search crews later found Price’s body wedged between rocks in the Sacramento River, about one-quarter mile from the campground, according to KDRV.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death, according to the Siskiyou Daily News.

Price’s family wants to bring his body back to Asheville, but doing so would cost them $2,400, according to WLOS.

The family created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of having him cremated and brought back to Asheville.

“We can’t afford to bring him back so we’re asking our community of family and friends to help,” the GoFundMe said.

The family had raised $5,880 as of Monday afternoon, according to the GoFundMe.