10 dogs, more than 550 birds seized in animal fighting probe

Officials say more than 550 birds and 10 dogs allegedly being kept for use in animal fighting have been rescued from properties in two Indiana counties.

Search warrants were executed Thursday by the Indiana Gaming Commission in Morgan and Owen counties, located southwest of Indianapolis, after authorities got a tip about roosters being trained to fight. The birds and most of the dogs were found at an Owen County farm.

The Morgan County sheriff's department says one man was arrested for purchasing an animal for animal fighting.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says animal fighting paraphernalia was found. It says the dogs tied to heavy chains and housed in a manner consistent with dogfighting, while roosters were found with physical alterations commonly associated with cockfighting.