Man shot and killed by law enforcement outside Fort Lauderdale mosque

A suspect wanted for attempted murder was shot and killed by officers outside a Fort Lauderdale mosque Friday.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Masjid Al Iman mosque, at 2542 Franklin Dr.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were approaching him in the parking lot when he got out of his vehicle holding a gun. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale police were on the scene for backup, according to WSVN.

Several officers then opened fire, according to WPLG. He died on the scene.

Wilfredo Ruiz, a spokesman for the Florida chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, said he has been in contact with community members at the mosque and they said the suspect is not involved with the community.





The road to the mosque has been closed and Ruiz said it may affect the congregants’ afternoon service. He said the mosque has more than 100 members.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.