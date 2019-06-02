Bishop faces backlash after tweet about Pride Month

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2009 file photo, Roman Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin speaks to a reporter in Riverside, R.I. Tobin, Rhode Island's Roman Catholic bishop is facing backlash after tweeting Saturday, June 1, 2019 that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ Pride Month events. AP Photo

Rhode Island's Roman Catholic bishop is defending a tweet urging Catholics to not support or attend LGBTQ Pride Month events, but says he didn't mean to offend anyone.

Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin sparked a backlash Saturday when he tweeted Saturday that Pride Month events in June "promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals" and "are especially harmful for children."

Thousands of people responded to his tweet, many harshly criticizing Tobin. Some referred to the ongoing child sexual abuse scandal in the church.

Tobin says he felt it was his obligation to "teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues" in an emailed statement Sunday.