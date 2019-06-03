National
Spoiler alert: Outcome of tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ show has a North Carolina connection
‘Jeopardy’ champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings’ record
“Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer has been a force to be reckoned with on the show.
But spoilers say that his 32-game win streak will come to an end on Monday’s show, media outlets report.
Emma Boettcher, a 27-year-old librarian from Chicago and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will beat Holzhauer in tonight’s episode, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Boettcher beat him by $22,002, according to The New York Times.
The UNC School of Information and Library Science tweeted about her win.
“Wowza! Congratulations to @uncsils alumna Emma Boettcher (MSIS ‘16), who just beat James Holzhauer on “Jeopardy!” Watch her win on tonight’s show,” the school tweeted.
According to Boettcher’s LinkedIn page, she earned a master’s degree of Information Science, graduating in 2016. Boettcher also worked as a library account manager at UNC, the Chicago Tribune reported. She was an intern at Duke University Libraries, according to her LinkedIn page.
Holzhauer won a total of $2,464,216 and came close to surpassing the $2,520,700 won by Ken Jennings during his 74-game win streak in 2004, according to the New York Post.
