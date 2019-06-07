More cosmetics have been recalled after testing positive for asbestos

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Claire’s, which recalled three makeup products in March after FDA testing found asbestos, has yanked another lot of a makeup set for the same reason. Beauty Plus Global has done the same with a batch of a makeup pallete for the same reason.

Both recalls were made by the companies before they were announced by the FDA Thursday as an update to addressing asbestos in cosmetics. Claire’s long denied that its makeup had asbestos, casting doubt the credibility of Rhode Island mother Kristi Warner and the law firm for which she works in 2018 after Warner said her firm’s testing found asbestos.

Claire’s recall, announced on its website March 30, covers JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, lot No. S180109. the set can be returned for refund to any Claire’s store. Consumers with questions may contact Claire’s at 800-252-4737, option 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT.

Beauty Plus Global pulled Counter Effects Pallette 2, batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179. Those with questions about the Beauty Plus recall can call 877-390-8882, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time or email info@beautyplusinc.com

