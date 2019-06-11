Closing arguments end in trial of ex-Michigan State dean

FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, former Michigan State University Dean of Osteopathic Medicine William Strampel listens as Eric Restuccia, chief legal counsel at the Attorney General's Office, presents three charges against him during a motion hearing in Judge Richard Ball's 54B District Court room in East Lansing, Mich. Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the trial of former medical school dean Strampel, who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State. Strampel is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office, both felonies, and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. Matthew Dae Smith

Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

William Strampel is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office — both felonies — and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. He's accused of sexually harassing female students and failing to ensure Nassar was following patient restrictions ordered in 2014.

Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Tuesday that Strampel had "complete indifference" to overseeing Nassar and corruptly used sexual innuendo with students.

Defense attorney John Dakmak said using inappropriate language is not a crime. He said a host people had oversight of Nassar.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hundreds of girls and women say Nassar molested them when he was a physician.