A man hid inside a dishwasher — then South Carolina cops sent in a K-9, video shows

‘He’s getting dog bit’: Bodycam shows police K-9 attack man hiding from police in SC A Greenville Co. Sheriff's K-9 officer sent his police dog after a man who was hiding in a dishwasher while evading arrest. The man fled from S.C. officers who tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant out of Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Greenville Co. Sheriff's K-9 officer sent his police dog after a man who was hiding in a dishwasher while evading arrest. The man fled from S.C. officers who tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant out of Florida.

A police dog found a man hiding in a dishwasher under a porch and pulled him out, bodycam video from the Greenville County Sheriff’s office shows. The suspect can be heard screaming on the video released Wednesday.

The K-9 officer “briefly lost his footing” and the dog attacked the man a second time on April 28, according to Capt. Tim Brown with the sheriff’s office.

The dog first bit the suspect’s side, but, Brown said, “the dog then reengages on the top of the suspect’s head.”

The man continues to scream as the K-9 officer tries to make the dog let go of the man on the ground. It took the K-9 officer ordering the dog multiple times to get off and it took at least 15 seconds for the dog to release the man’s head, the video shows.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Tell them we need 10-51. Fast,” the K-9 officer says after the dog releases, using the police code for getting an ambulance.

Earlier in the search the K-9 officer says to other deputies, “He’s getting dog bit,” according to the video. Then he yells, “Kevin Leroy White you’re under arrest. Come out. You’re gonna get bit by a police dog.”

The department said Kevin Leroy Scott White had a warrant for a probation violation out of Florida.

White was admitted to the hospital to treat injuries from the dog bite. Images of the injuries show White had large wounds to his head .

The sheriff’s department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the deputy’s use of force with the dog, according to spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood.

Brown said White was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, and other charges. Florida declined to extradite White on the warrant for a probation violation.