Mom finds man living in attic, secretly visiting daughter at night, Tennessee cops say

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police say a Tennessee mother came home to find a man had secretly been living in the attic above her daughter’s bedroom, according to media outlets.

The woman walked into her Mt. Juliet home June 2 to find Matthew Castro, 18, “standing at the top of the stairs,” according to WSMV. When the mother asked him to leave, he quickly ran away to her 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom closet, WKRN reported.

Police say they arrived to find Castro barricading himself in a crawl space above the girl’s bedroom, which could be accessed through a door in the closet, according to WKRN.





WZTV reported that police said they “had to enter the attic to remove Castro.” Investigators say they learned that Castro “had been living in the attic space” and waiting until night to visit the girl in her bedroom, according to WZTV.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Castro was charged with aggravated criminal trespass, according to WSMV.

Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old man who was found living in the attic above a teenage girl's closet. https://t.co/uNtDYpsBVP — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) June 12, 2019

According to police, Castro also trespassed in the home in May, and the teenage girl has been involved in an unruly runaway investigation, WKRN reported.

In February, a University of North Carolina at Greensboro student came home to find a man in the closet wearing her clothes, police say.