His last haircut was in 2004. Watch man donate 150 inches of hair to join the Army

23-year-old gets his first haircut in 15 years to join U.S. Army Reynaldo Arroyo got his first haircut in 15 years, donating his hair to Locks of Love, in order to enlist in the U.S. Army. Locks of Love will use the 150 inches of donated hair to provide hairpieces to children battling cancer or other illnesses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reynaldo Arroyo got his first haircut in 15 years, donating his hair to Locks of Love, in order to enlist in the U.S. Army. Locks of Love will use the 150 inches of donated hair to provide hairpieces to children battling cancer or other illnesses.

A 23-year-old man had one thing left to do before joining the U.S. Army — getting his first haircut in 15 years, a Facebook post by a Salt Lake City recruiting station says.

“Today we’re going to be cutting my hair — hopefully, some lucky little girl’s gonna get it,” says Reynaldo Arroyo, originally from Riverside, California, in the video.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arroyo donated 150 inches of hair to Locks of Love, a nonprofit that provides hairpieces to children undergoing treatment for cancer or other illnesses.

He enlisted as an airborne infantryman, the recruiting station says.