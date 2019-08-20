Roads close near NC coast as aggressive roadhog with sharp teeth merges into traffic

Living with alligators Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

An “unexpected visitor” with sharp teeth shut down traffic in a North Carolina city on Tuesday.

Photos appear to show an alligator walking near a road and relaxing under an overpass in the coastal city of Wilmington, according to a Facebook post from the city’s police department.

Wilmington Police Department

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While state wildlife officials made it to the scene, drivers were told to stay away from roads where the animal was spotted, according to the post.