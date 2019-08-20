National
Guns and spikes didn’t stop high-speed U-Haul chase, but man in car did, Texas cops say
Cops shooting at tires and spike strips couldn’t stop a woman in a U-Haul leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday in El Paso, Texas, media outlets report.
But a man who saw the chase from inside his business did.
The chase began after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried pulling over a 35-year-old woman driving a U-Haul truck for a traffic violation, KTSM reported. Instead of stopping, police say the woman sped away and couldn’t be stopped even after a troopers tried shooting out the tires of the truck and laying out spike strips, the El Paso TV station reported.
The owner of a car audio shop said he saw the U-Haul truck driving recklessly with pedestrians close by, according to KFOX. So he decided to do something, KFOX reported.
Brian Chalmers said he jumped into his vehicle and drove over a curb, attempting to hit the front of the U-Haul, according to KVIA. When that didn’t work, Chalmers said he drove around the front of the truck and slammed on his brakes, which ended the chase with a crash, according to KVIA.
“I wasn’t scared,” Chalmers told KVIA. “Literally, I just jumped in the vehicle. I already knew what time it was. I was going to take the U-Haul down no matter what.”
No injures were reported, according to KFOX.
The woman was arrested on a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance, KFOX reported.
