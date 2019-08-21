Did your hotel or restaurant get any of the chicken recalled after listeria was found?

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.

About 135,810 pounds of chicken that went to hotels and restaurants nationwide have been recalled after a sample tested positive for listeria.

That’s according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which sent out the recall alert Tuesday night. The testing on the chicken from Georgia company Tip Top Poultry was done by USDA’s Canadian counterpart, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and the results relayed to the USDA on Saturday. A listeria outbreak in Canada prompted the testing.

Tip Top produced the frozen, diced chicken products on Jan. 21 and they were sold to hotels, restaurants and institutions around the U.S. and Canada by the case under the brands Perdue, Sysco, Gordon, West Creek and Tip Top. “PACK DATE 01/21/19” is on each case’s label and the establishment number “P-17453” is inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Those wishing to ask their restaurant or hotel where their chicken came from can reference this list.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the Centers for Disease Control says, killing about 260. Symptoms listed by the CDC include headaches, stiffness, confusion, imbalance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Pregnant woman can suffer miscarriages or stillbirths. Pregnant women, senior citizens, young children and people with damaged immune systems are the most vulnerable to listeria and the worst effects.