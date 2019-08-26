National

Drunk woman wearing just a towel crashes Lexus in park as kids play, Miss. cops say

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits

Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. By
Up Next
Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. By

A suspected drunken driver wearing only a towel crashed her Lexus in a Mississippi park, media outlets report.

Karen Elaine Watkins, 29, slammed her car into a wooden pedestrian bridge at Winners Circle Park in Flowood at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police say, according to the Clarion Ledger.

She wasn’t wearing clothes but, police say, was wrapped in a towel when she crashed, the news outlet reported.

There were children and parents at the park when it happened, but police say no one was hurt, and Watkins was taken to the hospital, WLBT reported.

She was later charged with DUI and with an expired license, WJTV reported.

If guilty, it would be her second DUI offense, according to WJTV.

Flowood is about five miles from Jackson.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  