Huge sinkhole devours two lanes of a North Carolina roadway, picture shows

Understanding the science of sinkholes Sinkholes are most common in “karst terrain” where the type of rock below the land surface, like limestone, can naturally be dissolved by groundwater, according to the USGS. When water dissolves these types of rock, spaces and caverns develop unde Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sinkholes are most common in “karst terrain” where the type of rock below the land surface, like limestone, can naturally be dissolved by groundwater, according to the USGS. When water dissolves these types of rock, spaces and caverns develop unde

A sinkhole formed under a North Carolina road, crumbling pavement across two lanes of traffic, a photo shows.

The cave-in forced the street to shut down “for several hours” in Winston-Salem, the city’s police department tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, a conservatory in the Triad.

A picture from the area appears to show damage spanning a two-lane roadway, according to the police department’s Twitter post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Winston-Salem official Fella Huntley said a water main break caused the sinkhole to form, according to WGHP.

Earlier this summer, the ground also gave way in western North Carolina, The News & Observer reported. The 36-foot sinkhole in Asheville drew fans on social media and even prompted someone to make T-shirts.