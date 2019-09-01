Driver fleeing after hitting woman is thrown from SUV in 100 mph crash, L.A. cops say

Caught on video: Driver strikes woman with car in Fresno A Fresno woman is charged with attempted murder after prosecutors see video of a hit-and-run crash. The video shows a woman flying off the hood of a car after being struck. (WARNING: Graphic content) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Fresno woman is charged with attempted murder after prosecutors see video of a hit-and-run crash. The video shows a woman flying off the hood of a car after being struck. (WARNING: Graphic content)

A driver accused of hitting a woman crossing a street Friday night in Los Angeles wound up needing help himself after crashing at 100 mph while fleeing the scene, KTLA reports.

A man driving a Chevy Tahoe hit a woman, severely injuring her, in Pacoima, California, at 10:15 p.m., KABC reported.

“The driver stopped briefly, but then fled the scene without giving aid or identifying himself,” said Officer Jason Lee, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The man took off at 100 mph, but crashed a mile away, KTLA reported.

The driver hit his brakes, crashing through a fence and rolling over near some railroad tracks, KABC reported. The man, who was seriously injured, was thrown from the SUV in the wreck.

“His vehicle went airborne and over the flood channel,” Lee said, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. The man will face felony hit-and-run charges.