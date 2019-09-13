Priest on his knees praying survives Houston attack when gun fails to fire, cops say

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks during a press conference, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Houston. A Houston police officer was hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in a struggle with a suspect who along with three others stole two vehicles and attempted to kill a priest in a crime spree that played out as Democratic presidential candidates debated just miles away, the city’s police chief said Friday. Yi-Chin Lee

Just miles from the presidential debate in Houston, a crime spree was taking place nearby where a priest was nearly killed, according to ABC 13.

The spree began at a Valero gas station on the south side where a man was carjacked on Thursday night. Soon after, four suspects, according to Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Department encountered a praying priest, attempted to rob and kill him. The gun, however, did not fire, the chief said in video of a press conference posted on Twitter.

Police pursued the suspects, killing one. An officer was shot below his bulletproof vest during the spree, police said.

The officer, a five-year veteran, per Click2Houston.com, “suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital for emergency surgery.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Father Desmond Ohankwere, told Click2Houston the men were “desperate” and that he was frightened .

“I was so scared, you know. He was pointing the gun at me and the others were following behind him. He shot at me and then made a second attempt, but he was struggling. So the others started beating me,” Ohankwere said, ABC 13 reported.

The priest “told investigators he was on his knees praying the carjackers would not hurt him when he heard them pull the trigger on a gun twice,” according to KHOU.

Once he told the men he was a priest, they fled, Click2Houston reported.

Three men have been arrested, according to Acevedo and the department is currently looking for a fourth man.

Acevedo released the following statement at his 9 a.m. press conference:

“For those who care about this man, do the right thing and have him turn himself in. If it’s one thing I know about this community, they care about their neighbors. We will find you.”

Chief @artacevedo briefs media on HPD officer shot overnight by robbery suspect #hounews https://t.co/01fTTQjOEm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2019