Teen who killed 2 in 100 mph interstate crash didn’t have a license, Texas cops say

A police department in Texas arrested a 17-year-old for his role in a crash that killed two people last month.

Laredo Police Department executed two warrants for the arrest of Juan Carlos Lucio just after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the department.

On Aug. 18, 2019, police say Lucio was traveling on I-35 South when they received a call about an accident on the interstate.

When police arrived, they found three vehicles had been involved in the crash, all sustaining heavy damage.

Police said two people had been ejected from a vehicle involved in the accident. A total of eight people were injured, and two people died in the crash.

The two people killed were identified as David Ramirez and Veronica Rivera-Martinez, according to KGNS.

During the course of the investigation, Laredo police said Lucio was traveling at speeds “over 100mph at the time of the accident with no indication of braking prior to the accident.”

Lucio, according to police, also was driving without a license.

He was arrested, charged with two counts of manslaughter and placed in custody at the Webb County Jail.

Bond has been set at $300,000.