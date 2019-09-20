Kentucky governor faces pushback over use of state aircraft

FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin speaks to the media following the Kentucky Farm Bureau candidates forum at the Kentucky Farm Bureau headquarters in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky’s Republican governor has run into turbulence over his use of taxpayer-owned aircraft, creating another distraction for a reelection campaign already dogged by his feuds with teachers, struggles with pension issues and a legal fight with his lieutenant governor. Bevin tried to defuse the air travel controversy late Thursday, Sept. 19 when his office released a log disclosing the purposes for his official trips on state-owned aircraft. AP Photo

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has run into turbulence over his use of taxpayer-owned aircraft, creating another distraction for his reelection campaign that's already dogged by feuds with teachers and a legal fight with his lieutenant governor.

The Republican governor tried to defuse the air travel controversy late Thursday by having his office release a log disclosing the purposes of his official trips on state-owned aircraft.

Bevin's office says the disclosure goes beyond what Kentucky law requires. But it doesn't address his use of state aircraft for political and personal trips. The state Democratic Party called it a stunt.

Bevin is in a tough reelection fight this year against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, the son of Steve Beshear, a former two-term governor who preceded Bevin in office.